Controversy surrounds ‘pro-Putin’ ballerina ahead of Seoul performances

"Modanse" (Courtsey of Muzarts, Batyr Annadurdyev, Jack Devant) "Modanse" (Courtsey of Muzarts, Batyr Annadurdyev, Jack Devant)

Renowned Russian ballerina Svetlana Zakharova’s upcoming shows in Seoul have become embroiled in a pro-Putin controversy, with the Ukrainian Embassy in South Korea expressing strong opposition to her performances here. The embassy issued a press release Monday, in which it deemed Zakharova’s performances in Seoul as “unacceptable.” In Korean, the press release went on to say that "showing performers from an invading country would be tantamount to justifying Russia's unjust aggression and disregarding the suffering of the Ukrainian people.” “While we respect diverse opinions and the inclusivity of cultural exchange, we call on our international partners to cease cultural cooperation with the Russian regime and its associated cultural figures.”

Zakharova is scheduled to perform at the Seoul Arts Center on April 17 and on April 19-21 in the ballet "Modanse." In the double-bill production, Zakharova takes on the lead roles in both episodes, “Gabrielle Chanel” and “Come un Respiro,” with soloists from the Bolshoi Ballet. The production, which premiered at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre in June 2019, gained much attention for its collaboration with the French fashion house Chanel. Choreographed by Yuri Possokhov, the "Gabrielle Chanel" episode tells the life story of the iconic fashion designer and businesswoman, Gabrielle Coco Chanel. Virginie Viard, the creative director of Chanel since 2019, participated in costume design, showcasing over 80 stage costumes.

Svetlana Zakharova (InArts Production) Svetlana Zakharova (InArts Production)