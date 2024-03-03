Son Heung-min scores 1st Premier League goal in 2 months

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring against Crystal Palace during a Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday. (AP-Yonhap)

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min has scored his first Premier League goal in two months.

Son scored the team's third goal in the 88th minute of their 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday.

After pouncing on the loose ball in the opponent territory just past the halfway line, Son went on a mad dash toward the box and fired a right-footed shot into the bottom right corner for his team-leading 13th marker of the campaign.

It was Son's first goal since rejoining Spurs following the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup in February. His previous goal had come on New Year's Eve against Bournemouth.

Son sits tied for sixth in the Premier League's goal scoring race, four back of the leader, Erling Haaland of Manchester City.

"I was very, very happy to score my first goal since I came back from the Asian Cup," Son said afterward. "Seeing fans celebrate made me even happier."

Son, who was subbed out during added time, admitted he was "a little bit tired" when he went on his one-man fast break.

"I tried to stay as calm as possible because when you get excited, most of the time, you miss the ball," he said. "I tried to hit the bottom of the corner, which is what I did today."

After rallying from a 1-0 deficit, Spurs remained in fifth place with 50 points. Aston Villa are in fourth place with 55 points, but Tottenham have a match in hand. (Yonhap)