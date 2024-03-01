P21 opens new space in Itaewon with paper works by Jorinde Voigt, Xiyadie

Most Popular
-
1
[Chung Chan-seung] The collapse of trust: South Korea's true health care crisis
-
2
[KH Explains] Why doctors refuse to bend despite lack of public support
-
3
[Herald Interview] Rival heir to Kim Ju-ae unlikely to appear: unification minister
-
4
[KH Explains] What does Apple's dead car project mean for Samsung, Hyundai?
-
5
Yoon, Zuckerberg discuss AI, digital ecosystem in Seoul
-
6
Actor Lee Jae-wook vows legal action against malicious rumors
-
7
Interior minister renews calls for trainee doctors to return to work
-
8
Bitcoin soars to record high in Korea
-
9
Zuckerberg meets LG top brass to discuss XR partnership
-
10
[Graphic News] S. Korean children’s screen time 3 times WHO recommendation
P21 opens new space in Itaewon with paper works by Jorinde Voigt, XiyadieBy Park Yuna
Published : March 1, 2024 - 16:57
P21, a contemporary art gallery based in Seoul, is showcasing work by German artist Jorinde Voigt and traditional Chinese paper-cut artist Xiyadie at its new space in Itaewon in Seoul.
The latest exhibition marks the inaugural exhibition at P21's new space, which opened on Feb. 24 after moving from its original place that opened in 2017.
“The former space had a strong character by having two separate storefront spaces but also posed limitations as they were very small. But I didn’t want to leave this neighborhood and was lucky to find a perfect space just 100 meters down the street,” Choi Soo, the founder of the gallery, told The Korea Herald on Friday.
Choi also took over as a director of Koenig Seoul, German gallery’s Seoul venue that opened in 2021.
The inaugural exhibition at the new space is titled “Jorinde Voigt & Xiyadie 2.0,” with a meaning of “the binary symbolism behind the numbers (of 2 and 0),” according to the gallery.
Practicing labor-intensive papercutting, Xiyadie challenges dominant narratives through traditional Chinese paper-cutting techniques. He depicts queer love through intricate papercuts and engages viewers in a sensory and embodied experience. Voigt’s paper works unfold as metaphors for layers of memory, with each meticulous cut creating visual archives in three dimensions.
Since its opening, the gallery has promoted Korean artists at all career levels from emerging to established as well as international artists. The artists represented by P21 are Choi Jeong-hwa, Choi Ha-neyl, Keem Ji-young, Xiyadie, Ahn Tae-won, Lee Hyung-koo and Park So-young. The gallery has collaborated with more than 25 artists and collectives.
The exhibition “Jorinde Voigt & Xiyadie 2.0” runs through April 6.
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea, US discuss NK's definition of S. Korea as 'hostile' country
-
Why doctors refuse to bend despite lack of public support
-
Cho, Blinken pledge 'watertight' response to any NK provocations