P21 opens new space in Itaewon with paper works by Jorinde Voigt, Xiyadie

An installation view of "Jorinde Voigt & Xiyadie 2.0" at P21 in Seoul (Courtesy of P21)

P21, a contemporary art gallery based in Seoul, is showcasing work by German artist Jorinde Voigt and traditional Chinese paper-cut artist Xiyadie at its new space in Itaewon in Seoul.

The latest exhibition marks the inaugural exhibition at P21's new space, which opened on Feb. 24 after moving from its original place that opened in 2017.

“The former space had a strong character by having two separate storefront spaces but also posed limitations as they were very small. But I didn’t want to leave this neighborhood and was lucky to find a perfect space just 100 meters down the street,” Choi Soo, the founder of the gallery, told The Korea Herald on Friday.

Choi also took over as a director of Koenig Seoul, German gallery’s Seoul venue that opened in 2021.