KIS Elementary to host open house

Korea International School's elementary division is opening its doors to the community for an open house on March 14, from 10 a.m. to midday. Prospective parents and curious visitors are invited to explore the purpose-built facilities that cater to a holistic approach to education.

At KIS Elementary, the focus is on educating children through an inquiry-based learning foundation within a responsive environment. The early childhood education program emphasizes play-based and conceptual learning to foster curiosity and joy in a child's first classroom experience.

Transdisciplinary learning takes center stage in the lower and upper elementary grades, where independent and collaborative applied learning is valued. Students are immersed in design thinking, with specialist classes ranging from art and design to Korean culture, music, physical education, science and world languages.

"Our academic and co-curricular programs encourage character development. We are proud of our caring community," said principal Taryn Pereira. KIS places a high priority on child safeguarding, offering comprehensive counseling and additional learning and language support.

Parents are encouraged to RSVP for the Open House through the KIS website (www.kis.or.kr) or contact the admissions team for more information on joining the KIS school community.