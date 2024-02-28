KIS Elementary to host open house

Most Popular
-
1
Woman dies after bungee jumping in mall
-
2
Over 150 elementary schools have no 1st graders: ministry
-
3
[KH explains] Why Korea has been so quick to adopt ‘global minimum tax’
-
4
[From the Scene] 12 hours to get ER treatment -- it could get worse
-
5
Korea to lift land use restrictions near military bases
-
6
Mass walkout by trainee doctors nears deadline as health services crippled
-
7
Teachers and native English instructors now required to undergo drug testing
-
8
Broadcaster warned after omitting honorific for first lady
-
9
Russia sending North Korea food in return for arms: Seoul defense chief
-
10
[Today’s K-pop] Karina of aespa is dating actor Lee Jae-wook: report
KIS Elementary to host open houseBy Choi Jeong-yoon
Published : Feb. 28, 2024 - 14:21
Korea International School's elementary division is opening its doors to the community for an open house on March 14, from 10 a.m. to midday. Prospective parents and curious visitors are invited to explore the purpose-built facilities that cater to a holistic approach to education.
At KIS Elementary, the focus is on educating children through an inquiry-based learning foundation within a responsive environment. The early childhood education program emphasizes play-based and conceptual learning to foster curiosity and joy in a child's first classroom experience.
Transdisciplinary learning takes center stage in the lower and upper elementary grades, where independent and collaborative applied learning is valued. Students are immersed in design thinking, with specialist classes ranging from art and design to Korean culture, music, physical education, science and world languages.
"Our academic and co-curricular programs encourage character development. We are proud of our caring community," said principal Taryn Pereira. KIS places a high priority on child safeguarding, offering comprehensive counseling and additional learning and language support.
Parents are encouraged to RSVP for the Open House through the KIS website (www.kis.or.kr) or contact the admissions team for more information on joining the KIS school community.
-
jychoi@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Choi Jeong-yoon
More from Headlines
-
Deadline looms over trainee doctors’ walkout
-
S. Korea, US vow stern measures on NK-Russia arms deal
-
Legality issues linger as nurses fill treatment void Tuesday