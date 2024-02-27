[Graphic News] 50% more earthquakes hit Korean Peninsula

About 50 percent more earthquakes with a magnitude of 2 or stronger struck the peninsula and its surrounding seas last year than in previous years, a weather agency report showed.

The sharp increase is attributable to a series of quakes reported in the East Sea from April to October last year, as well as those in the North Korean county of Kilju, where a nuclear testing site is located, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration’s annual 2023 earthquake report.

The report showed that 106 earthquakes with a magnitude of 2 or higher shook the peninsula and its nearby waters in 2023 compared to the annual average of 70.8 recorded since 1999, the year the digital earthquake instrumentation system was adopted.

The 2023 total also represents the fourth-highest yearly record, following the corresponding annual figures of 252 in 2016, 223 in 2017 and 115 in 2018.

Last year, the number of quakes with a magnitude of 3 or stronger reached 16, also surpassing the yearly average of 10.4. (Yonhap)