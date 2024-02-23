Pansori, shadow puppetry combined in 'Tale of Seocheon Flower Garden'

A Jeju myth comes to life through a combination of pansori, or Korean traditional narrative singing, and shadow puppetry in a children's production running at the National Jeongdong Theater in Korea, Cecil through Wednesday.

"Tale of Seocheon Flower Garden" is a reinterpretation of the myth of Hallakgungi, found in the shamanistic songs of Jeju Island known as "Igongbonpuri."

The protagonist, Hallakgungi, embarks on a journey to the Seocheon Flower Garden at the afterlife's end, in search of his father.

At the mystical Seocheon Flower Garden, various flowers possess the ability to heal, punish, and even bring humans back to life.