Vanner to hold 1st standalone concert in April

K-pop boy band Vanner is gearing up to hold its first standalone concert, “The Flag: A To V,” in Seoul in April.

On Friday the group revealed a poster for the upcoming concert show a racing track with a helmet and checkered flag on it.

Two concerts are being held at Yes24 Live Hall, on April 27 and 28.

Vanner plans to perform a medley of hit singles, according to Klap Entertainment. The group also plans many interactive sessions with fans during the concerts.

Vanner debuted in 2019 and rose to stardom last year with its triumph on JTBC K-pop competition “Peak Time.”

Vanner also won the Hanteo-Choice K-pop Male Artist award at the 31st Hanteo Music Awards, which were held in Seoul on Saturday and Sunday.