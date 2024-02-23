Vanner to hold 1st standalone concert in April

Most Popular
-
6
[KH Explains] Will LG Energy Solution be Tesla's 4680 battery crisis savior?
-
7
Gender Ministry on course for disbandment
-
8
US fighter jet drops fuel tanks into Yellow Sea in 'in-flight emergency'
-
9
Thailand asks S. Korea to toughen K-ETA screening after denied entries of its people
-
10
Subway operations delayed in Seoul due to heavy snowfall
Vanner to hold 1st standalone concert in AprilBy Hong Yoo
Published : Feb. 23, 2024 - 15:27
K-pop boy band Vanner is gearing up to hold its first standalone concert, “The Flag: A To V,” in Seoul in April.
On Friday the group revealed a poster for the upcoming concert show a racing track with a helmet and checkered flag on it.
Two concerts are being held at Yes24 Live Hall, on April 27 and 28.
Vanner plans to perform a medley of hit singles, according to Klap Entertainment. The group also plans many interactive sessions with fans during the concerts.
Vanner debuted in 2019 and rose to stardom last year with its triumph on JTBC K-pop competition “Peak Time.”
Vanner also won the Hanteo-Choice K-pop Male Artist award at the 31st Hanteo Music Awards, which were held in Seoul on Saturday and Sunday.
More from Headlines
-
Health care crisis hits highest level amid doctor walkout
-
Medical services disruption escalates
-
S. Korea, US, Japan concur on 'stern' response to NK-Russia arms deal