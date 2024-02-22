Seventeen, Stray Kids, TXT and NewJeans claim top 10 of IFPI's Global Artist Chart

K-pop acts conquered the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry’s 2023 Global Artist Chart released Wednesday.

According to IFPI, Seventeen placed second on the chart, the highest among K-pop acts this year.

This marks the group’s third consecutive year among the top ten artists on the chart.

IFPI’s Global Artist Chart captures the popularity of artists by combining global streaming, downloads, and physical album and singles sales.

IFPI is a nonprofit organization that represents the recording industry worldwide.

Seventeen sold more than 16 million copies of its 10th EP “FML” and 11th EP “Seventeenth Heaven” last year, reaching a career-high.

Another K-pop boy group Stray Kids made it to No. 3 on the chart, up from No. 7 in 2022.

The group has been making a name for itself in the global music market with its latest release, “Rock-Star,” which topped the Billboard 200 chart for four consecutive weeks.

“Lalalala,” the lead track of the album “Rock Star,” also earned the group its first career entry on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Stray Kids is set to embark on its third world tour and release a new album this year.

Tomorrow X Together made its career debut on the chart at No. 7.

The group topped the Billboard 200 with its fifth EP “The Name Chapter: Temptation” last year.

Garnering immense popularity in the US, the group headlined Lollapalooza Chicago last year and performed at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

NewJeans also made its career debut on the chart at No. 8.

They are the only female K-pop artists among the top 10.

The group’s second EP topped the Billboard 200 last year and was also the fifth most-sold physical album in the US last year.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift took the throne on the chart, becoming the first artist to top the chart four times, formerly in 2014, 2019, and 2022.