Hyundai’s 42dot to debut software-centric car tech at CES 2024

Hyundai Motor Group's self-driving mobility division, 42dot, revealed Friday that it will make its debut at the upcoming CES 2024 tech show in Las Vegas to showcase its software-driven vehicle technology. The technology integrates both software and hardware in automobiles, reflecting the digital advancements seen in smartphones and Tesla vehicles.

Established in 2019 by Song Chang-hyeon, a former chief technology officer at Korean online platform Naver, 42dot has quickly emerged as a notable player in the automobile software sector. The firm's acquisition by Hyundai Motor Group in August 2022 positioned it as a global software hub for the group's self-driving vehicle initiatives.

Centered around the concept of "AI machines," 42dot's exhibit reimagines automobiles beyond transportation devices as continuously learning and evolving data machines.

The exhibit will demonstrate how self-driving vehicles can adapt to users' needs and preferences to autonomously handle various aspects of driving, from charging to parking, without explicit user commands.

42dot's core product is its SDV Operating System, designed to optimize vehicle software. It reduces the number of computing processors in a vehicle, centralizing multiple functions for efficiency, while distinctly separating software from hardware. This approach enables frequent and flexible software updates without the need to alter the vehicle's physical machinery.

The startup’s involvement at CES reflects broader moves in the industry toward self-driving vehicles. The company projects that its SDVs could reduce vehicle development and manufacturing costs by over 20 percent, owing to centralized software platforms that simply vehicle components. These advancements not only lead to cost savings, but also enable more flexible and efficient production lines.

"By pivoting to a software-centric vehicle architecture, we are transforming cars into intelligent, adaptive companions. Our focus at 42dot is on enhancing safety, personalization and integrating AI and data analytics. In leading Hyundai's smart mobility vision, we want to change how people interact with time and space in their daily lives," said CEO Song.