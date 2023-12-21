Seoul holds first-ever gathering of global influencers

The Seoul city government said Thursday that it is hosting the "2023 Seoul Con" with Seoul Business Agency from Dec. 30 to Jan. 1, 2024.

Seoul Con is the world’s first-ever convention for social media influencers. Taking place at Dongdaemun Design Plaza, a whopping 3,000 teams representing 50 countries, are to participate in the Seoul Con in its first year, according to city officials.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government hopes to promote Seoul through their YouTube or TikTok channels to boost exposure of Korean content in the long run. The number of their combined followers amount to over 3 billion. The city plans to hold it annually and establish Seoul Con as a worldwide recognized convention.

“The Seoul Con will be a catalyst for Seoul’s economic growth within the content industry. With a focus on Hallyu content, sustainable fashion, and the latest technologies, this event aims to solidify Seoul’s standing in the global social media and business lifestyle industries. Invited content creators, aligned with the Seoul Con’s mission, will converge to collaborate, shaping the event’s narrative and pushing boundaries,” a city official said.

It is expected that the Seoul Con will lay the foundation for the expansion of K-content and help Korean products enter overseas markets, the city noted. According to data released by the Export-Import Bank of Korea in May last year, every $100 million in K-content exports had the effect of increasing consumer goods exports by $180 million.

“Seoul Business Agency will actively help companies in Seoul to expand overseas by promoting their products through the Seoul Con,” the agency said.

This year's Seoul Con features a total of 28 programs in four fields, such as festivals, conferences, content, fashion and beauty, and performance and entertainment.

On Dec. 30, one of the highlights include a fan meeting for T1, the winning team of the League of Legends World Championship. On Dec. 31, a K-pop concert, including performers Jay Park and Chungha, will be held. On Jan. 1, an EDM concert will be held alongside a New Year countdown.

The city government also selected six social media influencers to take part in the bell-ringing ceremony at Bosingak Pavilion in Jongno, central Seoul, to mark the new year. They include Jang Elina, a naturalized citizen of Korea from Uzbekistan, and Kika Kim, a Korean national living in Kazakhstan.