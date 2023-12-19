[Graphic News] Adults 60 and over take up half of new jobs in 2022: data

Most Popular
[Graphic News] Adults 60 and over take up half of new jobs in 2022: dataBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Dec. 20, 2023 - 08:00
More than half of the new jobs in 2022 were taken by adults 60 or older, while younger people took up only about 1.15 percent of the year’s newly added posts, data showed.
South Korea added 870,000 new jobs in 2022, marking a 3.4 percent on-year increase to bring the total jobs to 26.45 million, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
Of the total, jobs for those aged 60 and older rose the most by 440,000, followed by 260,000 new jobs for people in their 50s.
The number of jobs for people in their 40s grew by 100,000 last year, and job posts for those in their 30s rose by 50,000. People in their 20s and younger saw only 10,000 new jobs in 2022. (Yonhap)
