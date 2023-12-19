Temperatures set to tumble midweek

South Korea is forecast to come under the grip of the season's strongest cold wave later this week, with morning lows dipping to minus 20 C in some parts of the country, the state-run weather agency said Tuesday.

Wednesday's morning lows will range from minus 12 C to 1 C above zero nationwide, but the mercury is likely to plunge in the afternoon as the country will fall under the influence of continental high pressure expanding from northern China, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

On Thursday, the season's strongest cold wave will grip South Korea, with morning lows ranging from minus 20 C to minus 5 C. The temperatures are expected to climb during the day to reach minus 10 to minus 2 C.

The KMA expected the cold spell to continue until Friday with temperatures remaining at similar levels.

The agency also forecast light snow of 1 to 3 centimeters to continue in Seoul until Wednesday, while the southern resort island of Jeju is expected to receive snow of 2 to 7 and mountainous regions on the island up to 10 cm of snow. (Yonhap)