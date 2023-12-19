S. Korean delegation visits Kuwait to pay respects to late emir

Foreign Minister Park Jin (left) speaks to Kuwait's new emir, Mishal Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah (right), during a meeting in the Middle Eastern state on Monday. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

A South Korean condolence delegation visiting Kuwait has attended a memorial service to pay respects to the late Kuwaiti leader Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

The delegation, led by Foreign Minister Park Jin, offered deep condolences to the new emir, Mishal Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah, on behalf of President Yoon Suk Yeol and the South Korean government, during a meeting Monday (local time), the ministry said.

Kuwait announced the death of Sheikh Nawaf on Saturday (local time).

Park also congratulated the new emir on his inauguration and took note of the comprehensive, future-oriented and mutually beneficial partnership between South Korea and Kuwait.

Park conveyed Yoon's will to take a new leap forward in bilateral relations under the new emir's leadership.

Emir Mishal expressed gratitude to South Korea for sending the condolence delegation and said he will follow the wishes of the late emir, who had a great interest in relations with South Korea, and make efforts to further develop the bilateral relations.

During the visit, Park also met with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Salem Abduallh Al Jaber Al Sabah, and discussed bilateral ties. Noting that next year will mark the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, they agreed to expand cooperation in areas like housing, health, food and defense. (Yonhap)