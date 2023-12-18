Kazakh Embassy showcases Aktobe tourism

Most Popular
Kazakh Embassy showcases Aktobe tourismBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : Dec. 18, 2023 - 20:26
A roadshow introducing tourist routes in Aktobe, Kazakhstan, was held at Seoul Cyber University in the city's Gangbuk district. The event featured exquisite works by Aktobe designers, artisans and jewelers, accompanied by traditional Kazakh sweets and treats.
The Aktobe region in Kazakhstan is renowned for its sacred monuments, ancient oceans and Stone Age civilizations. Positioned at a strategic intersection of air, rail and highway routes leading to Russia, Uzbekistan and the Caspian Sea, the region is a key transportation hub.
The Aktolagay chalk mountains, Wolf waterfall, Akkum sands, Barkyn sands, "Mute" village, "Orkash" reserve and Toleubulak cave are some notable sites in the region according to the official Aqtobe tourism website.
Kazakh Ambassador to Korea Nurgali Arystanov inaugurated the event, highlighting the positive growth in South Korean tourists' interest and discussing initiatives to enhance Kazakh-Korea travel connectivity through increased flights and new air routes.
Meanwhile, the Korea World Travel Fair President Shin Joong Mok highlighted mounting interest in Kazakhstan among South Koreans, expressing hopes for strengthened collaboration with Kazakh tour operators.
The event was attended by stakeholders in the tourism industry including tour operators, airlines, tourism experts and the media.
