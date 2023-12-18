Kazakh Embassy showcases Aktobe tourism

Kazakh Ambassador to Korea Nurgali Arystanov delivers remarks at an event showcasing the tourism potential of the Aktobe region through its 'Visit Aktobe 2023' roadshow at Seoul Cyber University in Gangbuk-gu, Seoul on Dec. 11. (Kazakh Embassy in Seoul)

A roadshow introducing tourist routes in Aktobe, Kazakhstan, was held at Seoul Cyber University in the city's Gangbuk district. The event featured exquisite works by Aktobe designers, artisans and jewelers, accompanied by traditional Kazakh sweets and treats.

The Aktobe region in Kazakhstan is renowned for its sacred monuments, ancient oceans and Stone Age civilizations. Positioned at a strategic intersection of air, rail and highway routes leading to Russia, Uzbekistan and the Caspian Sea, the region is a key transportation hub.

The Aktolagay chalk mountains, Wolf waterfall, Akkum sands, Barkyn sands, "Mute" village, "Orkash" reserve and Toleubulak cave are some notable sites in the region according to the official Aqtobe tourism website.