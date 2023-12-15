Cold weather to follow heavy rain

Most Popular
-
1
Trump denies media article on N. Korea negotiation plan as 'fake news'
-
2
Kakao names new chief in push for radical reform
-
3
[Herald Interview] Mayor Oh's grand schemes to bring out Seoul's fun side
-
4
[Graphic News] Marriages between Koreans and foreign spouses log largest growth in 2022 as pandemic eases
-
5
S. Korea, Netherlands declare 'semiconductor alliance'
-
6
IMF chief calls for regulatory efforts to control crypto assets
-
7
Wage gap between small and large firms persist as youth avoid jobs at SMEs: data
-
8
LK-99 not superconductor, says Korean review committee
-
9
Man jailed after setting fire to mother-in-law in exorcism ritual
-
10
Local retail giant Daiso becomes fully Korean-owned
Cold weather to follow heavy rainBy Lee Jaeeun
Published : Dec. 15, 2023 - 12:21
Rain is expected to continue drenching the nation until Friday night, before a cold snap hits the country over the weekend, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration Friday.
From Thursday, the nation had up to 50 millimeters of rain as of Friday 8 a.m., with up to 60 millimeters more predicted until Friday night. The central region and northern areas of North Gyeongsang Province were forecast to see more than 100 millimeters of rainfall on Thursday and Friday.
“Low pressure developed in inland China and a long east-west rainband brought precipitation throughout the country on Thursday and Friday,” the KMA said.
Mountainous regions near Gangwon Province, which have already received as much as 86.5 centimeters of snowfall, are expected to see up to 20 centimeters more snow until Friday night.
While the rain will stop in most areas by Friday evening, snow may fall in inland regions, up to 15 centimeters of snowfall, between Friday evening and Saturday morning.
Temperatures are expected to drop by more than 10 degrees on Saturday compared to the day before, with a cold wave warning to be issued nationwide as morning highs are forecast between minus 4 degrees Celsius and 7 C, while daytime highs are likely to hover around minus 3 C to 7 C across the nation.
-
jenn@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Lee Jaeeun
More from Headlines
-
Yoon's national security aide warns of potential NK missile launch this month
-
US reiterates commitment to 'complete denuclearization' of Korean Peninsula
-
Top court upholds 3 years prison term for academy teacher over SAT test leakage