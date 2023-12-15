Cold weather to follow heavy rain

People hold on to their umbrellas amid rain in downtown Seoul on Friday. (Newsis)

Rain is expected to continue drenching the nation until Friday night, before a cold snap hits the country over the weekend, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration Friday.

From Thursday, the nation had up to 50 millimeters of rain as of Friday 8 a.m., with up to 60 millimeters more predicted until Friday night. The central region and northern areas of North Gyeongsang Province were forecast to see more than 100 millimeters of rainfall on Thursday and Friday.

“Low pressure developed in inland China and a long east-west rainband brought precipitation throughout the country on Thursday and Friday,” the KMA said.

Mountainous regions near Gangwon Province, which have already received as much as 86.5 centimeters of snowfall, are expected to see up to 20 centimeters more snow until Friday night.

While the rain will stop in most areas by Friday evening, snow may fall in inland regions, up to 15 centimeters of snowfall, between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Temperatures are expected to drop by more than 10 degrees on Saturday compared to the day before, with a cold wave warning to be issued nationwide as morning highs are forecast between minus 4 degrees Celsius and 7 C, while daytime highs are likely to hover around minus 3 C to 7 C across the nation.