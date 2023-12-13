Kakao names new chief in push for radical reform

Kakao said Wednesday it has nominated a new chief executive as part of the company‘s comprehensive reform efforts amid ongoing internal and external conflicts.

The company‘s CEO candidate recommendation committee earlier in the day named Chung Shin-a, head of Kakao Ventures, Kakao’s venture capital unit, as the sole candidate for the role.

Kakao praised Chung’s expertise and experience in the IT sector, as well as her comprehensive understanding of the conflicts and hardships that the company faced in its business expansion efforts.

Chung will replace the incumbent CEO Hong Eun-taek once Chung receives approval from the board of directors in a shareholders meeting slated for the end of March.

“We will implement an active, responsible form of management rather, than an autonomous style of management, to achieve growth, meet society‘s expectations and focus more on key future business sectors,” Chung said. “Since Kakao does not have much time, we won’t miss the opportunity to implement change.”

The 48-year-old joined Kakao Ventures in 2014 after an accomplished career at Boston Consulting Group, eBay’s Asia-Pacific headquarters and at Naver, Kakao‘s rival. Chung has been leading the tech giant’s venture capital unit since 2018 and contributed to expanding Kakao’s IT ecosystem by discovering and investing in startups in various IT fields including artificial intelligence, robots, mobile platforms, games and digital health care.

Chung took on an advisory role at Kakao in March to improve the company’s overall business and services. The CEO nominee also expanded her role, overseeing Kakao’s business divisions as a member of the company‘s Corporate Alignment Council, the company’s de facto control tower, in September. She will head the task force created for the company’s management overhaul, and set the direction for Kakao’s practical reform and new business tasks until her formal appointment.

The new chief nomination announcement came two days after Kakao founder Kim Beom-su held a meeting with executives and employees at the company‘s Pangyo headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. During Monday’s meeting, Kim vowed to implement a fundamental reform of the IT giant to reconcile ongoing conflict and become a socially responsible organization in the AI era.

The meeting was held for the first time in about three years. Kim last stood in front of Kakao employees in February 2021 and promised to donate half of his assets to society. Kim did not mention a specific action plan on Monday but showed his strong will to overhaul the company’s governance structure, highlighting the importance of “finding a direction that can earn the trust of society.”

Kakao began holding weekly emergency meetings on Oct. 30 to announce several tangible reform measures by the end of the year to alleviate public criticism surrounding alleged stock manipulation in connection with its acquisition of K-pop agency SM Entertainment, as well as the company‘s alleged monopolistic practices.