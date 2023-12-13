Twice to hold encore concert in North America

Girl group Twice will hold its fifth world tour encore concert at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in March.

The group’s agency JYP Entertainment has released the poster of an encore concert of Twice's fifth world tour “Ready to Be” on its official social media feeds. The concert will take place at the 65,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, on March 16, 2024.

As part of its fifth world tour, Twice has held concerts at large venues in Asia, Oceania and North America. In May, the group performed at Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka and Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo, the first K-pop girl group to do so.

In June and July, the group performed to sold-out crowds at the SoFi Stadium in LA and the MetLife Stadium in New York, as the first K-pop girl group to perform at the venues. In November, they performed at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. All three stadiums can accommodate about 50,000 people.

After performing at a large stadium in Indonesia on Dec. 23, Mexico and Brazil in February next year, and Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium in March, Twice will have performed in nine cities in six countries.

With its English single “Moonlight Sunrise” and mini album “Ready to Be” released in March, Twice stood out on various global charts, including the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200. In March, Twice became the first K-pop female band to win an award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

Of Billboard's 2023 year-end charts, the group's albums "Ready to Be" and "Between 1&2," ranked on six charts, including the Billboard 200 album.

Twice is currently on a world tour, which kicked off in Seoul in April.