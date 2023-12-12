Itzy unveils new album concept, announces world tour

Girl group Itzy, who will open the new year with a new album and world tour, has raised anticipation with its first teaser image for the upcoming release.

The album "Born To Be," which will be released on Jan. 8, features 10 songs, including the title track "Untouchable." The teaser image released on the group's official website showed the members posing like warriors against a red and blue background.

One of the highlights is that the album features each member's first solo songs that they helped write the lyrics for and composed. Yeji’s song is titled "Crown On My Head," Ryujin’s is "Run Away," Chaeryeong’s is "Mine," Lia’s is “Blossom” and Yuna will perform "Yet, but."