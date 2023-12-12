Home

Itzy unveils new album concept, announces world tour

By Lee Jung-youn

Published : Dec. 12, 2023 - 14:01

From left: Chaeryeong, Yeji, Ryujin and Yuna (JYP Entertainment) From left: Chaeryeong, Yeji, Ryujin and Yuna (JYP Entertainment)

Girl group Itzy, who will open the new year with a new album and world tour, has raised anticipation with its first teaser image for the upcoming release.

The album "Born To Be," which will be released on Jan. 8, features 10 songs, including the title track "Untouchable." The teaser image released on the group's official website showed the members posing like warriors against a red and blue background.

One of the highlights is that the album features each member's first solo songs that they helped write the lyrics for and composed. Yeji’s song is titled "Crown On My Head," Ryujin’s is "Run Away," Chaeryeong’s is "Mine," Lia’s is “Blossom” and Yuna will perform "Yet, but."

From left: Yuna, Chaeryeong, Ryujin and Yeji (JYP Entertainment) From left: Yuna, Chaeryeong, Ryujin and Yeji (JYP Entertainment)

The release comes ahead of the quartet's second world tour, also named "Born To Be," on Feb. 24 and 25 at Jamsil Gymnasium in Songpa-gu, Seoul. The group had successfully completed its first world tour, “Checkmate,” in 2022, performing in eight US cities and seven Asian countries.

Lia will not participate in the tour or activities for the new album due to health reasons.

"Lia was diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. She is currently focusing on treatment," the agency said in a notice issued last month.

