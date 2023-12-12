Jimin and Jungkook begin mandatory military service

Jimin and Jungkook of the internationally loved boy band BTS began their mandatory military service, Tuesday, as the last members to be enlisted. All seven members of BTS are now in the military.

Placards from fans are attached on the street near the boot camp at the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Prior to the members’ enlistment, BTS’ agency asked fans to refrain from visiting the training center to prevent possible safety accidents by congestion. Fans posted placards and sent buses in front of the training centers’ main gate to send their support.

Jimin did a live broadcast through the fan community platform Weverse on Monday, the day before he joined the military, and said, "As we are going together, I'll depend a lot on Jungkook.” He showed his shaved head to fans and added, “I'll do my best and will come back in healthy, good shape."

Jungkook also thanked his fans on Weverse on Friday, saying, "My life had been really busy so far. Thanks to you, I was happy doing my job."

"The military is a place that every man should definitely go to," he added.