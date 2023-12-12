Jimin and Jungkook begin mandatory military service

Most Popular
-
1
15% of Korean workers beaten or cursed at in workplace: survey
-
2
Yoon departs for Amsterdam for regional security, chip cooperation
-
3
BTS' RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook to enlist in military this week
-
4
Doctors start voting on whether to strike over medical school quota
-
5
Samsung sets out in search of ‘unprecedented’ technology
-
6
[Graphic News] Youth population in S. Korea to halve in 30 years
-
7
[Herald Interview] Renault Korea prepares for major changes from 2024
-
8
RM and V begin mandatory military service
-
9
Could ex-leaders of rival parties form new alliance?
-
10
8 NATO envoys to visit Seoul to discuss Indo-Pacific security
Jimin and Jungkook begin mandatory military serviceBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : Dec. 12, 2023 - 13:58
Jimin and Jungkook of the internationally loved boy band BTS began their mandatory military service, Tuesday, as the last members to be enlisted. All seven members of BTS are now in the military.
Jimin and Jungkook entered the boot camp at the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province.
Prior to the members’ enlistment, BTS’ agency asked fans to refrain from visiting the training center to prevent possible safety accidents by congestion. Fans posted placards and sent buses in front of the training centers’ main gate to send their support.
Jimin did a live broadcast through the fan community platform Weverse on Monday, the day before he joined the military, and said, "As we are going together, I'll depend a lot on Jungkook.” He showed his shaved head to fans and added, “I'll do my best and will come back in healthy, good shape."
Jungkook also thanked his fans on Weverse on Friday, saying, "My life had been really busy so far. Thanks to you, I was happy doing my job."
"The military is a place that every man should definitely go to," he added.
Jin, the oldest member of BTS, became the first member to be enlisted in December last year. J-Hope has been serving in the military since April this year. Suga is fulfilling his compulsory military service through alternative service since September due to his shoulder surgery history. RM and V joined the military together on Monday.
RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook are scheduled to be discharged from the military in June 2025, after which BTS will resume its group activities.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon’s close aide says he won't run in next year’s election
-
Yoon begins Dutch state visit, vows enhanced ties in chips, logistics, AI
-
Could ex-leaders of rival parties join hands to launch a new force?