Will BTS' V join special forces, defending Seoul and fighting terrorism?

V (right) and RM (left) pose with their BTS bandmate Jin before enlisting in the Army on Monday at the Korea Army Training Center in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province. (Jin's Instagram account)

After Jimin and Jungkook's enlists on Tuesday, all seven member of K-pop superstar band BTS will be enlisted in the mandatary military service, which is required by all able-bodied South Korean men. V in particular has his eyes on becoming a member of the special forces unit of the command defending the nation's capital.

It has been reported that the soon-to-be 28-year-old has applied to serve in the 35th Special Mission Battalion, a counterterrorism unit of the Capital Defense Command that is in charge of defending Seoul.

"I know ARMY (fans) are worried. Honestly, I'm applying (to the 35th Battalion) because I wanted to push myself.... I can be careful when I need to. I'll make sure that I won't get hurt," V told fans via K-pop fan community platform Weverse on Sunday.

Fans' concern derives from the fact that the 35th Battalion is infamous for its tough training process, which exists for good reason. The unit is entrusted with counter-terrorism operations in Seoul, and is one of the five military units designated by the South Korean law as counter-terrorism forces.

As special forces, soldiers in the battalion are required not only to have top-notch physical capabilities and marksmanship, but also hand-to-hand combat skills, the ability to rappel down from buildings or helicopters, and other skills needed to handle extreme situations fighting terrorism. It has been reported that members of the battalion have trained in some form of martial arts such as Taekwondo, Judo or Aikido.