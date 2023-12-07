Home

[Graphic News] S. Korean players combine for 5 wins in LPGA

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Dec. 8, 2023 - 08:01

Amy Yang’s win at the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, Nov. 19, gave a combined total of five victories won by South Koreans in the LPGA in 2023.

However, for the second time in three seasons, South Koreans have failed to produce a major champion in women’s golf, as the post-COVID downward trend continued.

As recently as 2019, South Korea had eight players combine for 15 wins. Even during the pandemic-interrupted 2020 season, cut short to just 18 tournaments, South Korean players won seven titles, including three of the four majors that took place.

In 2021, Ko Jin-young did the heavy lifting, winning five tournaments by herself while only two South Koreans, Kim Hyo-joo and Park In-bee, also won a title. Then came the low point in 2022 and only a slight bounceback in 2023. (Yonhap)

