Lee Young-ae returns with 'Maestra: Strings of Truth'

South Korean actor Lee Young-ae will be making her comeback to television after a near two-year hiatus via cable TV channel tvN's 12-episode drama series, "Maestra: Strings of Truth."

Based on French television series "Philharmonia," the series narrates the story of a globally renowned female violinist-turned-conductor with a secret past. After returning to Korea, Cha Se-eum, played by Lee Young-ae, becomes the conductor of a Korean orchestra where mysterious incidents happen.

"There were classical music-related dramas in the past, but as far as I know, there were no Korean dramas that featured the story of a female music conductor. This fact made me want to take the role," Lee said during a press conference held in Seoul on Wednesday.

In order to portray the conductor character, Cha, Lee said she had practiced the necessary parts needed to perform the role of a violinist and conductor since last November.

"Because the drama dealt with professionals in music, I wanted to start the training early," said Lee.

"Every actor in the series tried their best to function and act as music specialists. I am sure the drama series will turn out to be a work that does not betray their efforts," she said.

Kim Jung-kwon, director of the series, said during the press conference that the audition to hire a professional conductor that could teach Lee how to conduct an orchestra was a "war-like" process.

"(Hiring a mentor) conductor was the most important thing. I have seen classical music performances from time to time, and the conductors are all very different," Kim said.

"(Lee and I) thought about it a lot, and that was when I met Chin Sol. She was a world-renowned conductor, with a performance that deviated from any typical framework of conducting," she said. Chin Sol is a Korean female conductor who was an advisor for the drama series.

"Including Lee, the orchestra members (in the drama) practiced really hard. You will be able to see the result soon," he added.

The first episode of "Maestra: Strings of Truth" will air on tvN Saturday.