Ex-LH CEO nominated as land minister

Park Sang-woo, the former CEO of the Land and Housing Corporation (LH), has been nominated as the new minister of land, infrastructure and transport, according to the presidential office on Monday.

Having joined the ministry in 1983, Park boasts expertise in land and transport policy for decades. He is known to have played a role in shaping housing policies during the Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye administrations.

He also served as the head of the state-run housing agency between 2016 and 2019.

If confirmed for the position, Park would become the first land minister to be appointed from the ministry's own ranks in the past decade.

Beyond government service, Park has contributed to academia, having served as a visiting professor at Chungbuk National University and as the president of the Korea Research Institute for Construction Policy.

He studied public administration at Korea University and earned a master's degree in sustainable urban planning at George Washington University.