Samsung sets up control tower for new growth drivers

Samsung Electronics President Yong Seok-woo of the visual display business (left) and President Kim Won-kyong of the global public affairs office (Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics announced the establishment of a new team in charge of exploring future business items, appointing a top-level Samsung veteran as the team's inaugural head in the company's annual leadership reshuffle Monday.

No changes were made in the company's two-CEO system, with Han Jong-hee and Kyung Kye-hyun maintaining their respective seats as device and chip business division chiefs.

Industry sources say the tech giant has opted for stability rather than seeking a drastic shake-up in management amid growing uncertainties surrounding the global economy and geopolitical landscape.

Samsung appointed Vice Chairman Jun Young-hyun as the head of the new future business planning team. Jun is currently the chairman of Samsung SDI's board of directors.

The newly built team will report directly to Han, who is the chief of the company's device experience (DX) division covering smartphones and home appliances.

The new team will be focused on finding new business items for the tech giant's future growth, aiding the existing business support task force that is responsible for the company's strategy planning, merger and acquisitions, and personnel appointment for Samsung's affiliates, according to a company official.

The business task force was established last year with some 30 finance and strategy specialists, taking the place of the company's future strategy office, a control tower team that was abolished in 2017 after it was found to be involved in the highly publicized influence-peddling scandal of former President Park Geun-hye in 2017.

The new future business planning team is expected to play a similar role as a "new business promotion" team, which was under the future strategy office and picked out the five future business items for Samsung to develop in the 2000s and 2010s. The five items chosen at the time were solar energy, light-emitting diodes, batteries for cars, biopharmaceuticals and medical devices.

According to Samsung, Jun is a figure who led Samsung's memory chip and battery business to achieve a world-class standard.

"Samsung is establishing a future business planning team led by the vice chairman to explore new business areas that are not related to our existing businesses," Samsung said in a press release.