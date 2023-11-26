Samsung Electronics makes final pitch in Paris for Busan's bid to host 2030 World Expo

Most Popular
-
1
Convicted killer of university student sentenced to life in prison
-
2
Yoon says Busan Expo will return favor S. Korea received from intl. community
-
3
Cyberattack feared in series of South Korean government website outages
-
4
Cold wave to hit South Korea over weekend
-
5
N. Korea claims spy satellite took photos of US aircraft carrier in S. Korea, Hawaii, other 'major target regions'
-
6
Teen rapist's lawyer asks for leniency because he is 'polite'
-
7
[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ V logs 200m Spotify streams with ‘Slow Dancing’
-
8
Man gets 35 years in jail for killing man in fire after losing game
-
9
Top diplomats of S. Korea, China, Japan to hold talks on resuming trilateral leaders' summit
-
10
‘Gorpcore’ a global validation of Korean ajeossi’s fashion instincts?
Samsung Electronics makes final pitch in Paris for Busan's bid to host 2030 World ExpoBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 26, 2023 - 10:25
Samsung Electronics Co. has been making its final pitch for Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo with displays in Paris, company officials said Sunday.
Samsung has displayed a message of support for the southeastern port city's expo bid across billboards at various places in France's capital, including Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, major shopping areas and tourist attractions, according to the officials.
Samsung has also put up a giant advertising post promoting its latest foldable smartphone model, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Busan's expo bid on the facade of the Opera Garnier.
The host of the 2030 World Expo will be decided by a vote during a general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions in Paris on Tuesday. Busan is competing against Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Rome, Italy.
Samsung has also featured promotion videos for the Busan expo on massive LED boards at London's Piccadilly Circus, Madrid's Callao Square and other spots in major European cities. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea, China discuss N. Korea, Xi visit
-
[Hello Indonesia] Hyundai Motor vows to steer Indonesia's transition to EVs
-
PM departs for Paris as fate of Busan's World Expo bid draws near