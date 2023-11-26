Samsung Electronics makes final pitch in Paris for Busan's bid to host 2030 World Expo

This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Sunday, shows a giant advertisement promoting its latest foldable smartphone model, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Busan's expo bid on the facade of the Opera Garnier in Paris. (Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Co. has been making its final pitch for Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo with displays in Paris, company officials said Sunday.

Samsung has displayed a message of support for the southeastern port city's expo bid across billboards at various places in France's capital, including Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, major shopping areas and tourist attractions, according to the officials.

Samsung has also put up a giant advertising post promoting its latest foldable smartphone model, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Busan's expo bid on the facade of the Opera Garnier.

The host of the 2030 World Expo will be decided by a vote during a general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions in Paris on Tuesday. Busan is competing against Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Rome, Italy.

Samsung has also featured promotion videos for the Busan expo on massive LED boards at London's Piccadilly Circus, Madrid's Callao Square and other spots in major European cities. (Yonhap)