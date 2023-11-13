Samsung Electronics accounts for 84% of Q3 smartphone sales

Samsung Electronics Co. accounted for more than 80 percent of South Korean smartphone sales in the third quarter amid contracted demand for high-end gadgets, industry data showed Monday.

Some 3.4 million smartphones were sold in the country during the July-September period, down 10 percent from a year ago, according to the data by market research firm Counterpoint Research.

Samsung's smartphones dominated the market, capturing 84 percent of total sales, thanks to the popularity of its new foldable models: the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5.

Apple Inc.'s market share increased by 2 percentage points to 15 percent over the cited period despite the delayed release of its latest iPhone 15 series, which became available in local stores in October.

Other smartphone makers, including Motorola Inc., held a combined 1 percent of the market, according to the data. (Yonhap)