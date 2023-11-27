'HR weeds out women' online post sparks furor

This screen grab shows an anonymous online post claiming that one's company weeds out applicants who graduated from women's universities. (Blind)

An anonymous online post about an allegedly misogynistic hiring process at a company is sparking a furor here, where gender-related issues have repeatedly sparked controversy.

The anonymous writer, who posted it on Sunday, claimed to be part of the hiring process at their company, and that their policy is to eliminate all applicants who graduated from women's universities. "It's not like we exclude all women but if (the applicant) is from a women's college, we don't even read the resume," the person wrote.

The post was written on Blind, an anonymous online forum for verified employees in various industries.

Whether the claim is authentic is unclear, and the post has been deleted as of Monday. But discriminating against job applicants based on gender is against the law and can be punished by a fine of up to 5 million won ($3,800).

The incident came on the heels of a separate gender controversy related to Nexon, one of the biggest game publishers in South Korea. Last week, a promotional video related to the company's flagship "Maple Story" online role-playing game franchise has come under dispute, when some claimed that one of the characters made a finger-pinching hand gesture that has been used to demean Korean men.

Upon controversy, Nexon took down the video in question and issued a public apology, vowing to conduct an investigation into how the incident occurred.

The hand gesture originated as the logo of feminist online community Megalia, known for criticizing misogynist ideas by mirroring them, which many Korean men saw as misandrist. The gesture in question is intended to belittle Korean men by indicating that they have tiny genitalia.

Though the Megalia website was shut down in 2017, there have since then been several instances of anti-feminist reactions to similar gestures that have appeared in unrelated advertising campaigns.

Gender conflict is an ongoing issue in South Korea. An April survey by Hankook Research of 1,000 adults across the country showed that 68 percent of the respondents thought it was a serious problem. About 54 percent responded they thought it would persist at levels similar to now, while 24 percent thought it would get worse.