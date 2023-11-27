Soccer star's sex tape controversy highlights spycam issue in Korea

A sex tape scandal involving South Korean striker Hwang Ui-jo has brought to light the issue of "molka," hidden cameras used to take pictures or videos for sexual purposes.

A recent report showed that the crime happened at an average rate of 17 times per day over the past five years.

A total of 3,111 crimes involving video recording without consent were reported in the first half of the year, according to the quarterly report on crime trends published Sunday by the Korea Institute of Criminology and Justice.

The cases of molka crimes reported had been on a downward trend from 6,086 in 2018 to 5,168 in 2020, but has been trending upward to 6,526 in 2021 and 7,108 in 2022. The number of such crimes reported between 2018 and 2022 is 30,768, which averages out at 16.9 crimes per day.

Recording another person without consent violates Article 14 of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes in the Criminal Act, and can be punished by up to seven years in prison or a fine of up to 50 million won ($38,000).

The point of contention in the Hwang case is whether Hwang had received consent to film a sexual encounter with a woman. The 31-year-old claims the woman was fully aware of the recording, saying that she consented. The woman, however, claims that she objected to being filmed and demanded that he erase the video.

Police are currently conducting a digital forensic investigation on Hwang's phones and laptops to determine the nature of the incident.

Hwang, a player for the South Korean national team, plays for Norwich City Football Club in the English Football League Championship, the second-highest division in English professional soccer.