‘Smugglers’ wins best picture at 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards

From left: "Smugglers" actors Park Jeong-min, Go Min-si, Yum Jung-ah and Zo In-sung pose for a photo in front of KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, Friday. (Yonhap)

Director Ryoo Seung-wan’s blockbuster “Smugglers” on Friday won best picture at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards, a prestigious film awards show in South Korea.

The 130-minute crime action film tells the story of a group of “haenyeo”-- female divers from Jeju Island -- who become involved in illegal smuggling to make ends meet.

“Smugglers” secured an additional three trophies, including best supporting actor for Zo In-sung, best new actress for Go Min-si and best music for Chang Ki-ha.

"I appreciate that director Ryoo Seung-wan and filmmaker Kang Hye-jeong gave me the opportunity to work with such great actors. I even cried on the final day of filming," Zo said in his acceptance speech. "If time allows, I want to share a hug with Kim Hye-soo, who (I am sure) is happy for me," Zo added.

In response, Kim, who co-hosted Friday's ceremony and who also starred in the movie, said, "I also learned a lot from him while working on 'Smugglers.' Zo, of course, has created a number of excellent works (in his career), but I believe there is more to come from him."

It was the last show that Kim co-hosted. Serving as a co-host for the awards ceremony for 30 years, Kim's name has become synonymous with the Blue Dragon Film Awards.

Meanwhile, the award for best director went to director Um Tae-hwa of “Concrete Utopia,” a dystopian thriller which tells the story of the residents of an apartment complex that survived a catastrophic quake in Seoul. "Concrete Utopia" is Korea's entry for next year's Oscars.

“Concrete Utopia” also saw Lee Byung-hun, who played the lead in the movie, win the award for best actor. This was Lee's second Blue Dragon award, after he won the award for best actor for "Inside Men" in 2016.