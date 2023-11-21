Jungkook holds live stage event for fans

Jungkook holds a live stage event for his fans in Seoul on Monday. (Big Hit Music)

Jungkook of BTS held his first-ever fan-exclusive live stage event with around 2,800 fans in Seoul on Monday.

The global pop star performed all of the tracks in his recently released solo album, “Golden,” at the event, “Jungkook ‘Golden’ Live On Stage.”

The singer kicked off the show with “Standing Next to You,” the lead track of his album, and sidetrack “Yes or No.”

“I’ve prepared this concert solely for Armys. I happily prepared for this stage and I was excited to perform in front of Armys. This is my first time performing alone for this long on stage so I am nervous but I will do my best because you guys are here,” Jungkook told his fans, whose fandom name is Army, during the show.

Fans chanted Jungkook’s name and lit up their fan lights during the event.

Jungkook performed “Somebody,” “Hate You,” “Shot Glass of Tears” and “Too Sad To Dance,” all sidetracks from his solo album, for the first time on stage at the event.

For an encore, Jungkook brought his group’s song “Magic Shop” to the stage.

“I am happy to introduce my music through the album ‘Golden.’ I was able to become who I am now after having met you all. I always feel grateful to have you and I love you. Armys are my life. I hope you don’t forget that I am always with you wherever you are,” said Jungkook.

RM of BTS attended the event to show his support for his bandmate.

“I am so proud of Jungkook. Even though Jungkook is the youngest in the group, I always learn from him,” RM said at the show.

Jungkook wrapped up the two-hour-long event with “Still With You,” a song he composed and released in 2020.

The pop star live-streamed the event through Weverse for his international fans.

More than 1.15 million people in 224 different countries watched the event online, according to Big Hit Music.