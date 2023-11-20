Home

    South Korea’s digital reputation dented by government network outage

    Fifty Fifty's Keena marks group's 1st anniversary with apology

    Will Suneung without ‘killer questions’ reduce reliance on private education?

    Priciest elite private high school costs over W30m a year

    Korean ramen exports hit record high amid global K-culture boom

    Choosing children over career: Fatherhood changing in modern Korea

    Democratic Party banners targeting young voters stir controversy

    Patients and staff leave Gaza's biggest hospital, and dozens are killed at a crowded refugee camp

    Yoon says China would not benefit from trilateral cooperation with Russia, N. Korea

    EcoPro, SK Ecoplant to build EV battery recycling plant in Hungary

지나쌤

[Photo News] INDIAN CINEMA

By Sanjay Kumar

Published : Nov. 20, 2023 - 22:04

Indian Ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar(center), spouse of Indian Ambassador to Korea Surabhi Kumar(first from left), and Director of Korean Film Archive Kim Hong-jun inaugurated the 11th edition of the Indian film festival at the Korean Film Archive in Mapo-gu, Seoul, on Nov. 14. (Indian Embassy in Seoul) Indian Ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar(center), spouse of Indian Ambassador to Korea Surabhi Kumar(first from left), and Director of Korean Film Archive Kim Hong-jun inaugurated the 11th edition of the Indian film festival at the Korean Film Archive in Mapo-gu, Seoul, on Nov. 14. (Indian Embassy in Seoul)

Indian Ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar (center), spouse of the Indian ambassador to Korea Surabhi Kumar (left), and Korean Film Archive director Kim Hong-jun pose for photos at the 11th edition of the Indian film festival at the Korean Film Archive in Mapo-gu, Seoul, on Nov. 14. The event showcased Indian cinema which has a rich history dating back to the early 20th century, and has evolved into a dynamic and diverse industry. (Indian embassy)

