Georgia envoy highlights investment opportunities, 8,000-year wine history at GBF

Georgia envoy highlights investment opportunities, 8,000-year wine history at GBFBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : Nov. 19, 2023 - 17:01
The Georgian Ambassador to Korea, Tarash Papaskua, talked about the country's potential as an emerging market and its rich 8,000-year-old wine culture at a forum hosted by The Korea Herald on Wednesday.
Speaking at the fourth edition of the Global Biz Forum, Papaskua urged Korean CEOs in attendance to explore his country's potential as the shortest and most reliable East-West transportation route and efficient logistics.
Highlighting Georgia's economic landscape, Papaskua underscored the country's free trade agreements with the EU, EFTA, CIS countries, China, Turkey, and the UAE, asserting that these agreements place Georgia as a regional hub with access to a consumer market of 2.3 billion people. Georgia is located at the intersection of Eastern Europe and Western Asia.
The Georgian Embassy in Seoul also shared positive developments in cultural and tourism ties between Georgia and Korea at the forum, highlighting the country's 20 climate zones, around 50 soil types, and 525 indigenous grape varieties that offer Korean consumers a wide selection of wines catering to various preferences.
Korean tourism company Hanjin Travel is set to resume direct charter flights from Seoul to Tbilisi from May to October next year to facilitate tourism and people-to-people contacts, according to the embassy.
Delivering a special lecture at the forum, Tae-jae University President Yeom Jae-ho addressed the changing educational landscape in Korea, emphasizing the importance of problem-based learning and networking education in response to demographic challenges.
He said a shift from mass education to a more dynamic and talent-focused educational ecosystem was gaining interest.
Meanwhile, the forum also presented a blend of jazz and hip-hop, featuring jazz singer Yoon Hee-jung and hip-hop artist Kim Chang-yeol. Yoon and Kim shared not just their musical prowess but also insights into the rich tapestry of music and culture that connects the people of Georgia and Korea.
