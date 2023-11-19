Georgia envoy highlights investment opportunities, 8,000-year wine history at GBF

Georgian Ambassador to Korea Tarash Papaskua and Global Biz Forum representative Kim Jae-sung exchange greetings at Sebitseom in Seoul on Wednesday. About 100 Korean CEOs participated in the forum. (Heo Tae-Seung/The Korea Herald) Georgian Ambassador to Korea Tarash Papaskua and Global Biz Forum representative Kim Jae-sung exchange greetings at Sebitseom in Seoul on Wednesday. About 100 Korean CEOs participated in the forum. (Heo Tae-Seung/The Korea Herald)

The Georgian Ambassador to Korea, Tarash Papaskua, talked about the country's potential as an emerging market and its rich 8,000-year-old wine culture at a forum hosted by The Korea Herald on Wednesday. Speaking at the fourth edition of the Global Biz Forum, Papaskua urged Korean CEOs in attendance to explore his country's potential as the shortest and most reliable East-West transportation route and efficient logistics.

Georgian Ambassador to Korea Tarash Papaskua proposes a toast to VIPs and CEOs attending the Global Biz Forum at Sebitseom in Seoul on Wednesday. About 100 Korean CEOs participated in the forum. ( Heo Tae-Seung) Georgian Ambassador to Korea Tarash Papaskua proposes a toast to VIPs and CEOs attending the Global Biz Forum at Sebitseom in Seoul on Wednesday. About 100 Korean CEOs participated in the forum. ( Heo Tae-Seung)

Highlighting Georgia's economic landscape, Papaskua underscored the country's free trade agreements with the EU, EFTA, CIS countries, China, Turkey, and the UAE, asserting that these agreements place Georgia as a regional hub with access to a consumer market of 2.3 billion people. Georgia is located at the intersection of Eastern Europe and Western Asia. The Georgian Embassy in Seoul also shared positive developments in cultural and tourism ties between Georgia and Korea at the forum, highlighting the country's 20 climate zones, around 50 soil types, and 525 indigenous grape varieties that offer Korean consumers a wide selection of wines catering to various preferences.

Attendees pose for a group photo proposing a toast at the Global Biz Forum hosted by The Korea Herald at Sebitseom in Seoul on Wednesday. About 100 Korean CEOs participated in the forum. ( Heo Tae-Seung) Attendees pose for a group photo proposing a toast at the Global Biz Forum hosted by The Korea Herald at Sebitseom in Seoul on Wednesday. About 100 Korean CEOs participated in the forum. ( Heo Tae-Seung)

Korean tourism company Hanjin Travel is set to resume direct charter flights from Seoul to Tbilisi from May to October next year to facilitate tourism and people-to-people contacts, according to the embassy.

Tae-jae University President Yeom Jae-ho delivers a special lecture at the Global Biz Forum hosted by the Korea Herald at Sebitseom in Seoul on Wednesday. ( Heo Tae-Seung) Tae-jae University President Yeom Jae-ho delivers a special lecture at the Global Biz Forum hosted by the Korea Herald at Sebitseom in Seoul on Wednesday. ( Heo Tae-Seung)

Delivering a special lecture at the forum, Tae-jae University President Yeom Jae-ho addressed the changing educational landscape in Korea, emphasizing the importance of problem-based learning and networking education in response to demographic challenges. He said a shift from mass education to a more dynamic and talent-focused educational ecosystem was gaining interest.

Jazz singer Yoon Hee-jung attends the Global Biz Forum hosted by the Korea Herald at Sebitseom in Seoul on Wednesday. ( Heo Tae-Seung) Jazz singer Yoon Hee-jung attends the Global Biz Forum hosted by the Korea Herald at Sebitseom in Seoul on Wednesday. ( Heo Tae-Seung)