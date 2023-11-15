Home

[Photo News] Fundraising event for students

By Korea Herald

Published : Nov. 15, 2023 - 15:59

Partners for the Future Foundation, the charitable arm of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea, held the 16th AmCham CEO Servers' Night event, aimed at raising scholarship funds for university students from financially challenged backgrounds, on Tuesday night at the Conrad Seoul in Seoul. From left to the right: Dave Oh (fourth from left, front), country manager of Pfizer Korea, Jeffrey Jones, chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea Partners for the Future Foundation, Lee Chee-young, CEO of Procter & Gamble Korea, James Kim, AmCham Chairman, Jeon You-me, managing director of Persolkelly Korea pose for a photo during the event. (AmCham)

