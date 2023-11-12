Home

지나쌤

Jungkook adopts guerilla tactics for 'Golden' promotion

By Hong Yoo

Published : Nov. 12, 2023 - 15:08

Jungkook held a surprise concert on Friday at Times Square in New York City. (Big Hit Music) Jungkook held a surprise concert on Friday at Times Square in New York City. (Big Hit Music)

Jungkook of BTS returned to Seoul on Saturday after holding a surprise concert on Friday at Times Square in New York.

He performed his latest single “Standing Next to You” from his solo album “Golden,” and other solo singles including “Seven (feat. Latto)” and “3D (feat. Jack Harlow)” on stage.

Jungkook also performed tracks from his new album, “Yes or No” and “Please Don’t Change (feat. DJ Snake)” for the first time.

The guerilla concert occurred on an outdoor stage at TSX Entertainment in the heart of New York City’s Times Square.

Jungkook is the second artist to take this stage after the American rapper and singer-songwriter Post Malone in July.

Jungkook released his solo album “Golden” on Nov. 3 and has since been actively promoting it in the US.

He was on the American NBC morning show “Today” on Nov. 8 to perform “Standing Next to You,” “Seven (feat. Latto)” and “3D (feat. Jack Harlow)” with a live band.

The global pop star was also live on iHeartRadio on Nov. 5 and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 7.

The “Golden” celebration continues Tuesday, with Jungkook holding a special live-streaming event on Audacy, where he is expected to talk about his solo album and perform his solo hits.

Jungkook will be promoting his album in South Korea as well by appearing on Mnet Countdown on Thursday and holding a live concert on Nov. 20.

