‘A Business Proposal’ to be made into Hong Kong drama

(Clockwise from top left) Poster images for the web novel "A Business Proposal," webtoon "A Business Proposal," Viu TV's "A Business Proposal" and SBS' "A Business Proposal" (Kakao Entertainment, Viu TV, SBS)

(From left) Edan Lui, Anson Lo, Shirley Shan and Hanna Chan pose for photos at a press conference for "A Business Proposal" in Hong Kong on Tuesday. (Viu TV)

Kakao Entertainment blockbuster webtoon “A Business Proposal” is being adapted into Viu’s new TV drama in Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong-based streaming service Viu has cast sought-after local actors, including model and actor Hanna Chan, and singers Anson Lo and Edan Lui, Kakao Entertainment said.

While Chan will play female lead Shin Ha-ri -- a young office worker originally played by Kim Se-jong, Lo and Lui star the series as CEO Kang Tae-moo and his secretary Cha Sung-hoon, respectively.

Web novel and webtoon, “A Business Proposal,” was adapted into a Korean drama series of the same title in 2022.

The 12-part series arguably became the most popular series in the first half of 2022, topping Netflix’s non-English TV show chart for more than 13 consecutive weeks.

Along with the growing popularity of the drama series, the webtoon has topped Kakao’s webtoon chart for many weeks in several countries, including Thailand, Indonesia and Taiwan.

“A Business Proposal” revolves around Ha-ri, who shows up for a blind date disguised as her friend, Jin Young-seo, and discovers that her date is her company’s CEO Tae-moo.

The story develops as Tae-moo discovers Ha-ri’s true identity.

HaeHwa, the creator of original web novel “A Business Proposal,” shared her excitement for the Hong Kong drama adaptation.

“Korean actor Ahn Hyo-seop, who played Tae-moo in the series, enjoyed huge popularity from local and global drama fans. I hope the Hong Kong version of Tae-moo will also be loved by many people as well. I am excited to see how Hong Kong's Ha-ri will deceive Tae-moo,” Kakao Entertainment quoted HaeHwa as saying.

The company highlighted that the series will follow the original webtoon’s storyline.

A few changes will be made for localization. For example, Ha-ri’s fried chicken brand is set to become a Hong Kong-style restaurant, and there will be bigger roles for the personal driver of Tae-moo’s grandfather, among other changes.

Hong Kong’s “A Business Proposal” is scheduled to premiere on Nov. 27 on Viu TV.