Agricultural ministry to step up monitoring of food prices

Most Popular
-
6
S. Korea retracts bans on disposable cups at cafes, restaurants
-
7
Box-lifting robot kills worker at produce center
-
8
Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike starting Thursday
-
9
American-Korean Foundation’s legacy hangs in the balance
-
10
Coupang logs record Q3 earnings, stays in black for 5th straight quarter
Agricultural ministry to step up monitoring of food pricesBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 9, 2023 - 09:52
The agriculture ministry said Thursday it will step up monitoring of food sector prices, as part of the government's efforts to tame inflation.
To that end, the ministry said it will appoint personnel to monitor the prices of 28 key food items.
"Prices of agricultural and fishery products are showing signs of decreasing since the end of October, but there are still hurdles, including deteriorating weather conditions and the outbreak of an animal disease," Vice Agricultural Minister Han Hoon said in a statement.
The key food items to be closely monitored by the ministry include processed products, such as bread, instant noodles, coffee and flour. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, US to hold talks amid tightening NK-Russia military ties
-
Unionized subway workers in Seoul stage 2-day strike in protest of downsizing plan
-
US envoy calls for human rights dialogue with N. Korea after regime's criticism