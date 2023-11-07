Home

  1. 1

    Race issue enters Korean politics

  2. 2

    Breaking silence over drug allegations, G-Dragon appears for questioning

  3. 3

    Stock market soars as short selling ban takes effect

  4. 4

    Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning

  5. 5

    [Newsmaker] Fugitive captured after 3 days on the lam

  1. 6

    S. Korea goes all-out to eradicate bedbugs as reports surge nationwide

  2. 7

    Hyundai to develop own cheaper batteries for EVs

  3. 8

    Man arrested for assaulting woman for having short hair

  4. 9

    From Itaewon to Hollywood, Park Seo-joon enters Marvel universe

  5. 10

    Yoon vows to move up completion of GTX commuter rail networks

Korea Quiz

  1. 1

    Exchanging snacks every November

  2. 2

    Lucrative MLB careers

  3. 3

    Iconic goods at Seoul markets

  4. 4

    Oh my gat!

  5. 5

    Autumn fruits

[Korea Quiz] Exchanging snacks every November

By Jung Min-kyung

Published : Nov. 8, 2023 - 11:32

Every November, a certain type of snack sees a sudden spike in sales: Pepero.

On Nov. 11, also known as Pepero Day, people exchange the chocolate-covered snacks.

It is not an official holiday, but is widely celebrated in South Korea, with street stalls, convenience stores and supermarkets stocked with a massive supply of Pepero or similarly shaped goodies.

The origin of this festivity is a modern marketing legend.

While Pepero has always been popular, its manufacturer, Lotte Confectionery, pushed it to new heights when it launched a marketing campaign in 1996, designating Nov. 11 as Pepero Day.

The association of the particular date with Pepero, according to urban myths online, came from middle-schoolers in Gyeongsang Province who first started wishing to become thin and long-legged by eating Pepero on Nov. 11 at 11:11 a.m. This is because the shape of Pepero resembles the numerals in the abbreviated form of the date and time -- 11/11.

Of course, hardly anyone believes that eating chocolate snacks would make anyone lose weight and the custom is widely enjoyed with lighthearted fun.

According to Lotte Confectionery, Pepero sales jumped some sevenfold following the launch of Pepero Day. The total value of Pepero sales from the snack’s launch in 1983 to 1995 came to 163 billion won ($124.7 million) compared with the corresponding figure of 1.1 trillion won between 1996 to September 2016.

Presently, nearly half of all Pepero sales are concentrated in November, the company says.

Pepero Day also spurs the consumption of sweets on the whole, with sales of jellies, candies and other chocolate products all soaring during the special week.

Answer: c

