[Korea Quiz] Smelly bean blocks

Most Popular
-
1
Court dismisses med professors’ request to avert expansion plan
-
2
aespa’s Karina, actor Lee Jae-wook go separate ways
-
3
[KH Explains] Korean shipbuilders eye US yards to tap Navy's lucrative repair deals
-
4
Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaving 4 dead
-
5
April 10 election sees record overseas voter turnout
-
6
S. Korea's beauty exports hit all-time high of $2.3b in Q1
-
7
[Hello India] India rises as new economic powerhouse under Modi
-
8
Govt. open to change in medical school quota hike if better option is proposed: minister
-
9
Yoon envisions 2nd presidential office, relocation of parliament to Sejong
-
10
Who will get it right?
Korea Quiz
[Korea Quiz] Smelly bean blocksBy Korea Herald
Published : April 4, 2024 - 10:51
Find the answer at the bottom.
Meju are bricks of dried, fermented soybeans that are used to make three of Korea’s most essential condiments -- doenjang (bean paste), ganjang (soy sauce) and gochujang (red pepper paste).
Traditionally, when families made their own condiments, it was common to see several blocks of cooked, mashed beans hanging up to dry and ferment. During winter, the typical jang-making season, Korean homes would be filled with the unique, pungent scent of meju fermenting and aging.
After being hung to ferment, the meju lumps would be kept in large clay pots with brine for months. The resulting paste becomes doenjang, while the liquid is ganjang. Gochujang is made by fermenting a mixture of soybean malt, starch, chiller powders and meju powder.
Nowadays, many families purchase their condiments from supermarkets, making it rare to find meju in people's homes, except in some rural areas.
Answer: (a)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
US, Japanese leaders to discuss NK, 3-way cooperation with Seoul
-
Foreign reserves rebound, riding out strong US dollar
-
Prospect for dialogue grows as senior doctors welcome Yoon’s offer