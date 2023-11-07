Marking 105th anniversary of independence, Poland highlights growing ties with Gyeonggi Province

Most Popular
Marking 105th anniversary of independence, Poland highlights growing ties with Gyeonggi ProvinceBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : Nov. 7, 2023 - 11:51
Poland highlighted growing ties with Gyeonggi Province in Korea, marking the 105th anniversary of Polish independence on Monday.
Poland reappeared on the world map after a 123-year absence and reestablished its independence on Nov. 18, 1918. The country celebrates Independence Day to commemorate the restoration of Poland's sovereignty in 1918.
“Losing the statehood does not mean losing the identity — and this is the solid foundation of the power and will for life,” said Polish Ambassador to Korea Piotr Ostaszewski, delivering remarks at the event.
Stressing growing cooperation between Poland’s Lower Silesia region and Gyeonggi Province, Ostaszewski announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two regions and the inauguration of the first direct flight connection between Wroclaw and Incheon in his remarks.
"Lower Silesia region represented by Deputy Marshall of Lower Silesia Grzegorz Macko has just signed the memorandum of understanding with Gyeonggi-do Gov. Kim Dong-yeon, " he highlighted without further elaborating.
“Polish Airlines LOT offers its services of direct flights from Warsaw, Wroclaw and Budapest. As a member of the NATO pact and the European Union, Poland, with optimism, may perceive its further development and stability,” Ostaszewski added.
Ostaszewski said that Poland, a prime destination for Korean investors and a gateway to the European Union market, achieved bilateral trade turnover of nearly $10 billion, with Korean investments exceeding $4.5 billion.
“It’s still developing in the national defense industry, nuclear energy and the Solidarity Transport Hub, not to mention electromobility and infrastructure,” he said.
Poland and South Korea established diplomatic relations in November 1989. The relationship was elevated to a strategic partnership in 2013.
