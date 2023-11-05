[New in Korean] 'The path to happiness is forgiveness,' says Korea's first million-selling author

Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    N. Korea steps up criticism against military cooperation among S. Korea. US, Japan

    N. Korea steps up criticism against military cooperation among S. Korea. US, Japan
  2. 2

    Actor Lee Sun-kyun makes 2nd appearance before police over suspected drug use

    Actor Lee Sun-kyun makes 2nd appearance before police over suspected drug use
  3. 3

    FM makes final pitch for World Expo 2030 in France

    FM makes final pitch for World Expo 2030 in France
  4. 4

    S. Korea, Thailand to hold consular talks amid complaints over immigration services for Thai nationals

    S. Korea, Thailand to hold consular talks amid complaints over immigration services for Thai nationals
  5. 5

    Election calculus dominates debate on Seoul expansion plan

    Election calculus dominates debate on Seoul expansion plan
  1. 6

    N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report

    N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
  2. 7

    [Weekender] Pop-up store on a date?

    [Weekender] Pop-up store on a date?
  3. 8

    Quake shakes northwest Nepal, killing at least 128 and injuring dozens

    Quake shakes northwest Nepal, killing at least 128 and injuring dozens
  4. 9

    8 in 10 favor removing mandatory camera shutter sound: survey

    8 in 10 favor removing mandatory camera shutter sound: survey
  5. 10

    Catch fleeting fall foliage with exciting outdoor activities

    Catch fleeting fall foliage with exciting outdoor activities

New in Korean

  1. 1

    'The path to happiness is forgiveness,' says Korea's first million-selling author

    'The path to happiness is forgiveness,' says Korea's first million-selling author
  2. 2

    Even in city overrun by mold, humans dream of stars, sunsets

    Even in city overrun by mold, humans dream of stars, sunsets
  3. 3

    Millionaire dog sponsors human artist in Yun Ko-eun’s ‘Art on Fire’

    Millionaire dog sponsors human artist in Yun Ko-eun’s ‘Art on Fire’
  4. 4

    Witches, ecofeminism, climate crisis: Tale of resilience and nature’s power

    Witches, ecofeminism, climate crisis: Tale of resilience and nature’s power
  5. 5

    The power to save just one person: Blessing or curse?

    The power to save just one person: Blessing or curse?
지나쌤

[New in Korean] 'The path to happiness is forgiveness,' says Korea's first million-selling author

By Hwang Dong-hee

Published : Nov. 5, 2023 - 15:10

    • Link copied

"Condolences for the Lost Time" by Kim Hong-shin (Hainaim)

"Condolences for the Lost Time" (a literal translation of the Korean title)

By Kim Hong-shin

Hainaim

Kim Hong-shin, the author of Korea's first million-selling novel, "Human Market" (1981), meets readers with "Condolences for the Lost Time," a narrative that delves into the torment and redemption of a person unfairly stigmatized by a group.

The story begins with Han Seo-jin's daughter, Ja-in, reading her father's posthumous letter and retracing his life. Set in 1971, a period marked by heightened tensions between South and North Korea and the looming shadow of dictatorship, the readers follow Lt. Han, an ROTC graduate stationed on the front lines.

When he places a cross on the body of a deceased North Korean soldier and offers a silent prayer, he is accused of being a communist and put in prison. Despite Han's pleas that he was merely extending the most basic form of human respect to the deceased, he is branded as a North Korea supporter and tortured at the hands of the security forces.

Gradually, Han transforms into a tormented soul driven by anger and frustration, losing touch with his own humanity.

The novel's pivotal moment, the praying over a North Korean soldier, draws from the author's real-life experience in 1971 when he served as a second lieutenant in the military, according to Kim, a devout Catholic.

At a recent press conference, the author said that while he, too, was investigated, he was not tortured. The 76-year-old author said that he had carried this tale with him for over 50 years to bring it to life in a story.

More from Headlines