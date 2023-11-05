[New in Korean] Even in city overrun by mold, humans dream of stars, sunsets

Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Japan returns favor again by flying 15 Korean nationals out of Israel

    Japan returns favor again by flying 15 Korean nationals out of Israel
  2. 2

    Bedbug reports cause jitters across S. Korea

    Bedbug reports cause jitters across S. Korea
  3. 3

    "I am..." meme latest to go viral in bizarre saga surrounding fencing star
  4. 4

    Man gets jail term for killing bedridden wife after years of caring for her

    Man gets jail term for killing bedridden wife after years of caring for her
  5. 5

    South Korea lining up banks to help finance $22 billion arms sale to Poland

    South Korea lining up banks to help finance $22 billion arms sale to Poland
  1. 6

    Following an Israeli airstrike, crowded Gaza hospital struggles to treat wounded children

    Following an Israeli airstrike, crowded Gaza hospital struggles to treat wounded children
  2. 7

    Foreign exchange reserves fall for third consecutive month

    Foreign exchange reserves fall for third consecutive month
  3. 8

    FM makes final pitch for World Expo 2030 in France

    FM makes final pitch for World Expo 2030 in France
  4. 9

    Actor Lee Sun-kyun makes 2nd appearance before police over suspected drug use

    Actor Lee Sun-kyun makes 2nd appearance before police over suspected drug use
  5. 10

    Yoon says fake news threatens freedom, elections at AI Safety Summit

    Yoon says fake news threatens freedom, elections at AI Safety Summit

New in Korean

  1. 1

    Even in city overrun by mold, humans dream of stars, sunsets

    Even in city overrun by mold, humans dream of stars, sunsets
  2. 2

    Millionaire dog sponsors human artist in Yun Ko-eun’s ‘Art on Fire’

    Millionaire dog sponsors human artist in Yun Ko-eun’s ‘Art on Fire’
  3. 3

    Witches, ecofeminism, climate crisis: Tale of resilience and nature’s power

    Witches, ecofeminism, climate crisis: Tale of resilience and nature’s power
  4. 4

    The power to save just one person: Blessing or curse?

    The power to save just one person: Blessing or curse?
  5. 5

    Booker Prize-shortlisted Bora Chung returns with thriller on suffering

    Booker Prize-shortlisted Bora Chung returns with thriller on suffering
피터빈트

[New in Korean] Even in city overrun by mold, humans dream of stars, sunsets

By Hwang Dong-hee

Published : Nov. 5, 2023 - 13:27

    • Link copied

"Ground Explorers" by Kim Cho-yeop (Publion)

"Ground Explorers"

By Kim Cho-yeop

Publion

Best-selling science fiction writer Kim Cho-yeop has published her second full-length novel in two years.

While her first novel, “Greenhouse at the End of the Earth,” which sold over 150,000 copies, told a story about plants taking over the Earth, her latest dystopian sci-fi novel, “Ground Explorers,” deals with fungi.

Fungal spores that spread madness to humans take over the Earth, driving humans into dark, musty underground cities to survive. While underground, Tae-rin hopes to reach the Earth's surface more than anyone else. She wants to become a “ground explorer” and explore the Earth’s surface like her teacher. While taking the dispatcher exam, she hears a strange voice inside her head.

The novel tells the story of the dispatchers who explore the fungus-covered Earth and eventually discover a surprising truth. Tae-rin goes through rigorous training and tests to qualify as a dispatcher. She finally ascends to the longed-for surface and undertakes an epic journey. She dreams of sunsets and stars, even under the surface where she cannot see the light.

One of the leading voices in Korea's sci-fi literary scene, Kim, who has many young generation followers, is now gaining popularity in China as well. Her short story collection, "If We Can't Go at the Speed of Light," won two sci-fi literary awards in China: The Galaxy Awards and The Nebula Awards in the translation category, in October and May, respectively. She is the first non-Chinese author to achieve this feat.

"Greenhouse at the End of the Earth" will also be adapted into a drama.

More from Headlines