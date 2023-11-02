[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Brave Citizen”

(South Korea)

Opens Oct. 25

Drama/Action

Directed by Park Jin-pyo

Substitute teacher So Si-min (Shin Hae-sun), a former boxer, dons a cat mask and takes justice into her own hands when she notices the bullying antics of Han Soo-gang (Lee Jun-young), dubbed "crazy dog," who constantly gets into fights with other students.

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

(US)

Opened Oct. 19

Drama/Crime

Directed by Martin Scorsese

A series of murders target the Osage people following the discovery of oil on Osage Nation land in Oklahoma in the 1920s. The Osage battle against bureaucracy and bigotry in their quest for justice and a fair investigation.

“30 Days”

(South Korea)

Opened Oct. 3

Comedy

Directed by Nam Dae-joong

The idyllic newlywed life of lawyer Jung-yeol (Kang Ha-neul) and his wife, the passionate film producer Nara (Jung So-min), is disrupted when the couple suffers from amnesia following an accident.

“Road to Boston”

(South Korea)

Opened Sept. 27

Drama

Directed by Kang Je-gyu

Preparing for the first international marathon held after World War II, with Korea free from Japanese occupation, the 1936 Berlin Olympics marathon gold medalist Son Kee-chung trains a Korean team for the 1974 Boston International Marathon.