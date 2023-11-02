[Photo News] Korea-Ireland business roundtable

Most Popular
[Photo News] Korea-Ireland business roundtableBy Korea Herald
Published : Nov. 2, 2023 - 17:03
Korea Enterprises Federation Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik (fifth from left, front row), who also serves as CJ Group chairman, Ireland's Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney (fourth from left, front row) and government and business officials of both countries pose for a photo following a roundtable meeting held at a Seoul hotel on Thursday. (KEF)
-
