TVXQ to hold 20th-anniversary concert next month

TVXQ to hold 20th-anniversary concert next monthBy Hong Yoo
Published : Nov. 2, 2023 - 15:38
Legendary K-pop boy group TVXQ is celebrating its 20th debut anniversary by holding a standalone concert on Dec. 30-31 in Seoul.
According to SM Entertainment, the concert is titled “20&2” and the venue will be announced soon.
TVXQ’s offline standalone concert in South Korea comes for the first time in four years and nine months.
The duo is expected to perform the singles comprising its ninth LP, which is set to be released before the concert on Dec. 26, as well as its previous hit tracks.
TVXQ debuted as a quintet in 2003 under SM Entertainment and garnered immense popularity producing numerous hits.
In 2010, three members left the group to form a separate trio, JYJ.
Changmin and Yunho have continued the team as a duo.
