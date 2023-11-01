Davichi to return with new single next month

K-pop pop-ballad duo Davichi is returning with a new single on Nov. 15, according to WakeOne Entertainment.

The duo’s last release was their sixth EP “Season Note” in May last year.

Davichi, consisting of Lee Hae-ri and Kang Min-kyung, made its debut in February 2008 with its first studio album “Amaranth.”

Since its debut, the duo has made a name for themselves with outstanding vocals that go in harmony with one another.

Prior to the upcoming release, Davichi is holding a standalone concert “Starry Starry” in Seoul on Dec. 15-17.

This concerts will be the duo's first in four years. Kang and Lee held their last concert in December 2019, a month before the COVID-19 pandemic breakout.

Two dates were originally scheduled for the show but tickets were sold out within five minutes of going on sale, so Davichi arranged an additional date.

They are expected to perform a medley of hit tracks and fill the stage with their warm and mellow vocals.

Davichi will unveil diverse teaser content before the official release of its single.