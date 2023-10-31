Turkey looks to build closer ties with Korea as it celebrates its centenary

Turkish Ambassador to Korea Murat Tamer welcomes guests at an event marking the Republic of Turkey's 100th anniversary at The Shilla Seoul in Jung-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. (Embassy of Turkey in Seoul)

Commemorating the Republic of Turkey's 100th anniversary Monday, Turkey's ambassador said the nation is looking to foster closer ties with South Korea.

"Our horizons and dreams are very big, but what Turkey and Korea have done and can do together encourages us and motivates us to work harder," said Turkish Ambassador to Korea Murat Tamer at a reception held in Seoul, citing South Korea as one of the world's most modern, democratic and liberal nations, with one of the top 10 largest economies globally.

"We are just ahead of very important investment moves that will bring Turkey and Korea closer to each other," he stressed.

The Republic of Turkey was officially declared in 1923, with Mustafa Kemal Ataturk serving as its first president. Ataturk, a former general turned politician, played a pivotal role in shaping Turkey.