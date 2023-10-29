NiziU wins best pop video at MTV VMAJs

JYP Entertainment’s girl group NiziU has won the best pop video award at the MTV Video Music Awards Japan 2023.

According to MTV, NiziU’s titular track of its 5th single album “Paradise,” also the theme song of “Doraemon the Movie,” won as this year’s best pop video.

Before this, NiziU had received the best dance video award at MTV VMAJ in 2020 with its pre-debut single “Make You Happy,” and the best buzz award -- given to artists who have generated a lot of buzz with their releases and contributed to the development of the music industry -- in 2021.

NiziU will receive the best pop video award at on Nov. 22 and grace the stage with their performance.

MTV VMAJ is the Japanese version of the prestigious American video music awards, held annually since 2002.

NiziU, currently active only in Japan, is to debut in South Korea on Monday with its single “Press Play.”