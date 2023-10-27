Argentinian politician's old tweet mocking BTS angers fans

Victoria Villarruel's old X posts allegedly comparing boy band BTS to “sexually transmitted disease." Victoria Villarruel's old X posts allegedly comparing boy band BTS to “sexually transmitted disease."

An Argentinian vice presidential candidate’s old X post in which she said the name of boyband BTS sounded like “a sexually transmitted disease” has recently gone viral, angering the septet’s fans worldwide. Far-right politician Victoria Villarruel on Feb. 11, 2020, made the comment in response to another X (formerly Twitter) user who said the band's name sounds like the name of a health insurance company. The 48-year-old politician's comments at the time were met with angry tweets from BTS’ loyal fanbase known as ARMY. Noticing this, she tweeted a follow-up post mocking the fans on the same day, “If I knew they were going to jump like that for a pink-haired Korean, I would have started sooner."

Victoria Villarruel, running mate of Argentina's presidential candidate Javier Milei, stands outside the campaign headquarters during Argentina's presidential election, in Buenos Aires on Oct. 22, 2023. (Reuters) Victoria Villarruel, running mate of Argentina's presidential candidate Javier Milei, stands outside the campaign headquarters during Argentina's presidential election, in Buenos Aires on Oct. 22, 2023. (Reuters)

A day prior to her controversial Feb. 11 tweet, she had posted “Oh no, I don’t like the pink Korean at all…” Her old tweets have resurfaced, with Villarruel currently running for her country's vice president in the 2023 general elections. A BTS fan and X user @thvologistic mentioned her old comments in a post earlier this month and said “a grown woman into politics having one sided beef with men who doesn’t know her existence…yeah that’s embarrassing.” Villarruel, who has apparently received new messages from ARMY protesting her earlier comments, uploaded a new X post on Oct. 25, lamenting an “avalanche of notifications for funny conversations typical of Twitter from a thousand years ago.” “We repudiate the statements of hatred and xenophobia towards the image of BTS uttered by candidate Victoria Villarruel,” BTS tweeted on their Argentina account. Villarruel is known for her criticism of human rights organizations and the use of LGBTQ+ and indigenous community flags in classrooms. Argentina's run-off or final election to elect the president and vice president is slated to take place on Nov. 19.

K-pop sensation BTS receives the artist of the year award at the 49th American Music Awards in Los Angeles in 2021. (Reuters-Yonhap) K-pop sensation BTS receives the artist of the year award at the 49th American Music Awards in Los Angeles in 2021. (Reuters-Yonhap)