BTS’ Jungkook features The Kid Laroi’s new single 'Too Much’By Hong Yoo
Published : Oct. 20, 2023 - 17:33
Jungkook of BTS announced a music collaboration with world-renowned artists on Friday.
He featured in the Australian rapper The Kid Laroi’s new single “Too Much” along with British rapper Central Cee, according to Big Hit Music.
This marks the first time the artists have collaborated with each other.
Jungkook added his rapping and unique rhythmic vocal styling to the song composed of funky instrumentals with an addictive hook.
He also starred in the music video of the new single, which begins with all three artists posing like models for a magazine cover.
The music video shows each artist performing in a different environment, before coming together into a single angle.
Billboard introduced this collaboration as “the announcement of new joint single from three of the biggest male artists in the new class of 2020s breakout stars.”
Meanwhile, Jungkook is set to release his first solo album, “Golden,” on Nov. 3.
The upcoming album carries a total of 11 tracks, featuring lead track “Standing Next to You.”
