BTS' Jungkook headed to Paris as MTV EMA nominee, performer

Poster shows BTS' Jungkook will perform at 2023 MTV EMA in Paris, France, on Nov. 5. (MTV EMA)

BTS' Jungkook will be attending the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards in Paris next month as a nominee and performer.

The full list of performers for this year's MTV EMA ceremony was revealed on the event's official website Wednesday. Jungkook was among the list of 10 artists, including Anne-Marie, Coi Leray and David Guetta.

This celebrates the BTS member's first in-person attendance at the annual European award.

Jungkook has already marked a landmark feat at the MTV EMA this year, having nabbed nods in three categories -- best song, best K-pop and biggest fans -- the biggest nomination earned by a Korean solo artist in the awards' history.

He is vying for Best Song with his mega-hit "Seven," with which he officially debuted solo in July. Other nominees in the category include this year's biggest nominee Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero," Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire" and SZA's "Kill Bill."

This year's ceremony will take place on Nov. 5 for the first time in Paris.

As BTS, Jungkook has won multiple times in the European music awards. In 2020, it triumphed as the year's biggest winner, bagging four awards including the best song with its English pop "Dynamite." It notched up another four wins in 2021, including in the best pop and best group.

Meanwhile, Jungkook is set to drop his first solo album "Golden" on Nov. 3.